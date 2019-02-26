Tuberculosis (TB) may not be eradicated in Ireland by 2030 despite substantial progress being made to eliminate the disease, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Eliminating tuberculosis from Ireland will take decades, says expert

Professor Simon More from University College Dublin’s School of Veterinary Medicine told the Agriculture Committee on Tuesday it would take decades before TB was fully eradicated in cattle.

Prof More said the ongoing rollout of badger vaccination was very important to the national programme for eradication. Despite this, he said there was robust evidence to suggest the current strategies being adopted may not be sufficient to successfully eradicate TB from the country by 2030.

Mr More said: “TB eradication is likely to be achieved with the addition of badger vaccination to all current control measures, however, it will take a very long time – that is, many decades. “Further measures will be needed, in addition to current controls plus badger vaccination, if Ireland is to eradicate TB within a reasonable time frame.”