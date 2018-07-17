Farm Ireland
Eleven people rushed to hospital after bus and tractor collide

A bus and tractor collided on the road on Monday afternoon.
A bus and tractor collided on the road on Monday afternoon.

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a bus and tractor collided in Newtownards on Monday evening.

One person is currently in serious condition, one is stable and the other nine are comfortable, an Ulster Hospital spokesperson confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident and the Belfast Road remains closed as police carry out their investigation.

Shortly before 4.10pm the tractor, towing a trailer, collided with the bus close to the junction of Ballybarnes Road

Bus passenger Robert McCready posted on his Facebook page that he was "very lucky" to escape the incident with only minor injuries.

An Ulster Hospital spokesperson said that treating people involved in the accident had led to delays in their Accident and Emergency Department.

"Our Emergency Dept is busy this evening and patients may be required to wait longer than we would wish. We appreciate your understanding at this time," the spokesperson said.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Belfast Road and who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Newtownards on 101 quoting reference 948 16/07/18.

