Electronic tags and funding to start in January, here’s how to claim the €100 support

From January 1, 2022 new EID tag sets will be white in colour and will be eligible for funding under a tag subvention scheme, the details of which were announced today by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The intention is that the scheme will operate over three years (2022 to 2024 inclusive) with the first payments scheduled to take place in Q4 2022 amounting to €2.25m.

Minister McConalogue today announced details of a financial package of €4.25m to offset the additional costs on farmers.

According to McConalogue mandatory bovine EID will deliver a substantial improvement in the bovine identification system for farmers, livestock marts, slaughter plants, export assembly centres and veterinarians.

Payments in 2022 will be calculated on the number of new EID tag sets purchased from January 1, 2022 at a rate of €1 per new EID tag set. There is a maximum payment of €100 per farmer over the life of the scheme and no application process will be required and according to the Department, the scheme is proportionately weighted in favour of smaller producers.

Farmers can only order annually the number of new tag sets required commensurate to the number of breeding females in the herd.

Eligible Payment Examples:

A farmer who purchases 30 new EID tag sets each year will be eligible for a payment of €30 in each year of the 3 years of the scheme.

A farmer who purchases 100 new EID tags in the year 1 will be eligible for a payment of €100 in year 1, however, they will not be eligible for further payments in years 2 or 3.

From January 1, 2022 all approved bovine tag suppliers will be required to supply an EID tag with all new tag orders. Each new tag set will include one EID tag and one tissue tag. EID tags will be white in colour. The colour of conventional and tissue tags will remain yellow.

Further, from July 1, 2022 it shall be a legal requirement on herd keepers to officially identify all new-born calves with a tag set containing an EID tag.

The Minister also urged cattle herd keepers to use up all existing stocks of tags as only white EID tags can be used to officially identify and register calves born on or after July 1, 2022.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​