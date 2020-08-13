Elderly meat factory vets have signed waivers to not sue if they contract Covid-19

Vets over 70 years of age who are working in meat factories as Temporary Veterinary Inspectors (TVIs) for the Department of Agriculture have signed waivers to not sue if they contract Covid-19.

Between 50 and 70 vets, who are over 70 years of age, are currently working as TVIs, according to the Sinn Fein TD for Kildare Patricia Ryan.

She raised the question of elderly TVIs being asked to signin waivers to not sue if they fall ill, at the Special Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 today.

The Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Michael Sheahan confirmed that in the early stages of the Covid-19 lockdown the decision was taken by the Department that vets over 70 years of age should not be working in factories. However, he said there were legal concerns raised around this decision and a challenge by Veterinary Ireland to the decision on the basis that it was unfair and potentially not legal.

He also said that after discussions with Veterinary Ireland and taking on board the legal advice, it was decided that vets over 70 years of age could not be excluded.

However, he also confirmed that such vets are asked to sign a waiver to not sue in the event of contracting Covid.

Online Editors