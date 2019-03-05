Elderly man killed in tragic farm accident
AN ELDERLY man has died in a tragic farm accident in Cork.
The man, who is understood to be 73, suffered fatal injuries in an accident on a farm outside Liscarroll in north Cork.
He had been working at a holding in the area when the tragedy occurred this afternoon.
The circumstances of the accident remain unclear but the man is believed to have suffered crush-type injuries.
Paramedics raced to the scene after the alarm was raised but, despite desperate attempts to stabilise the man's condition, he was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).
Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.
As is routine, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.
A file on the matter will be prepared for the Cork coroner's office.
The man's identity will not be confirmed until all relatives have been notified.
Online Editors