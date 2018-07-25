Elderly man dies in sixth farm tragedy this month

A 73-year-old man has died following an accident on a farm in Co Galway.

A 73-year-old man has died following an accident on a farm in Co Galway.

The accident happened yesterday, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority confirmed, bringing to six the number of farm fatalities in July alone.

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating the incident but it's understood the man was struck by a tractor when he was working in a field. Earlier this month a father-of-five died after he was seriously injured by a bull on his farm. Kieran Byrne (58) was killed in the freak accident in Cadamstown near Kinnitty, Co Offaly.

It's understood he was trampled while tending to his bulls at the farm. A man in his 90s was fatally injured at his farm in the Listowel area of Kerry and earlier in the week a woman (54) was killed in a farm accident at Curracuggeen, Headford.