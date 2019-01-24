Farm Ireland
Elderly man dies in farm accident while helping neighbouring farmer

(Stock picture)

Pat Flynn

An elderly man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in Co Clare earlier today.

The 70-year-old is understood to have been helping a neighbour load cattle onto a trailer when the tragedy occurred around lunchtime.

The accident happened near the village of Cooraclare in the west of the county.

According to locals, the man wasn’t a farmer himself but had been known to help local farmers and had experience working with cattle.

The man was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he later died.

A Garda spokesman has confirmed that a 70-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital following an incident in Cooraclare.

The spokesman added that an investigation is underway and that a file will be prepared for the county coroner in due course.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also confirmed that they have launched their own investigation into the incident.

A post-mortem examination is expected to carried out at University Hospital Limerick.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




