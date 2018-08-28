Elderly man (85) died after quad bike collision at 'overgrown junction' - inquest

An 85 year old man died after the quad bike he was driving was in collision with a car at a junction on a rural road in Co Sligo, an inquest heard on Monday.

Nicholas Murtagh died in Sligo University Hospital on June 17th last year, two weeks after the accident which happened near his home at Doocastle, Ballymote, Co Sligo on the Ballymote to Charlestown road.

A jury sitting in Sligo coroners court recommended that people driving quads should wear helmets and they also urged that where overgrown hedges cause a safety risk, that they should be cut back by the relevant authorities. During the inquest coroner Eamon MacGowan was told that some insurance companies insure quads under farm insurance. He was also told by Gardai that quads must have a certificate of conformity and are restricted to a speed limit of 30 kilometres an hour.

Martin Coffey, who was driving the car which collided with Mr Murtagh’s quad bike, said he believed he was travelling at a speed of 80 kilometres an hour. He said he had jammed on his brakes and tried to avoid the quad bike when it came out from the left in front of him. The jury heard that Mr Coffey’s phone was later examined by an expert who found that there had been no incoming our outgoing texts or messages at the time of the collision. A file had been sent to the Director Public Prosecutions and no prosecution was recommended, the coroner heard.

The late Nicholas Murtagh of Ballymore, Co Sligo