Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Elderly farmers must recognise their limitations - HSA

"As farmers get older, they must adjust their work practices to make sure that they avoid injury"
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Agriculture remains the most dangerous sector in Irish industry and older farmers are most at risk, the HSA has said.

As almost three in every four farm fatalities last year involved people 60 and older, HSA CEO Dr Sharon McGuinness said farmers must recognise their limitations as they age, which may affect their ability to work.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"As farmers get older, they must adjust their work practices to make sure that they avoid injury," she said.

"I would urge people to really take on board the dangers around farming, when working with livestock, slurry or machinery.

"Farmers think it'll never happen to them but sadly as we have seen, all it takes is a few seconds for a serious injury or death to occur."

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector accounted for more than half of all fatal accidents in both 2017 and 2018, when 19 workers and one additional non-worker suffered fatal accidents in the sector.

This is a decrease since 2017, when 27 fatal accidents occurred.

In 2018 20 fatalities were reported in agriculture sector, including one 15-year-old child.

The overall total of 39 fatalities in 2018 was the lowest recorded since the foundation of the HSA in 1989.

In 2018, over 9,000 inspections and investigations were undertaken, leading to 15 prosecutions.

Further, analysis of CSO data by the Irish Cancer Society revealed that 23pc of skin cancer deaths in Ireland in 2016 were associated with outdoor work including construction and agriculture.

There were 61 deaths caused by work-related skin cancer in 2016, which was more than all of the fatal work-related injuries in that year.

Read more: The heart-breaking stories that reveal risks facing older farmers - Dr Sharon McGuinness, page 6

Indo Farming





More in News

Eamon Corley addresses farmers in Holycross

Beef Plan leaders admit question marks over funds
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Simon Coveney visit the Mart in Fermoy Co. Cork to to set out their agricultural policy. Local farmer Mary Twomey-Casey from Glanworth, Co. Cork meets the Taoiseach, Tanaiste, Minister for Agricullture Michael Creed and local candidate Pa O’Driscoll.Photo: Douglas O’Connor.

Fine Gael facing rural revolt at the ballot box

US agriculture secretary to EU: follow 'sound science' on food safety
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a bull around a pen as he visits Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photo: Getty

'Ugandan beef will have an honored place on the tables of post-Brexit Britain'...
(Stock photo)

Mother has right of residence regardless of judgment against son who owns...
Getty Images

Man arrested in connection with several 'occult' attacks on sheep...
Mood music: Leo Varadkar and candidate Emer Currie join a ukulele class at Castleknock Community College, Dublin. PhOTO: GARETH CHANEY/COLLINS

FG to offer rural sites to families at cut prices


Top Stories

Photo: Brian Farrell

Store lamb finishers enjoy €20-25/head windfall
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Ian Marshall: High standards will be Ireland's saving grace in face of Brexit
Size matters: When choosing a second-hand tractor, it's important to consider if it can support the largest implement you plan to have

Don't be tempted by false economies when buying a second-hand tractor
Tullow Tank: This July 2017-born Limousin cross bullock. weighing 715 Kg sold sold for €1,980 at Tullow Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan: Strong mart prices means believing in factory prices
Pat McCormack

Farmers need two-year CAP transition - ICMSA
Farming could well become the preserve of our modern gentry

Richard Hackett: Are 'gentleman farmers' going to make a return as the...
Joys in the Hood: The restored Victorian Manor was once owned by Robin Hood actor Richard Greene

To the manor born for €3.4m - A sporting and agricultural estate...