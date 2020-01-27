Elderly farmers must recognise their limitations - HSA

"As farmers get older, they must adjust their work practices to make sure that they avoid injury"
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Agriculture remains the most dangerous sector in Irish industry and older farmers are most at risk, the HSA has said.

As almost three in every four farm fatalities last year involved people 60 and older, HSA CEO Dr Sharon McGuinness said farmers must recognise their limitations as they age, which may affect their ability to work.

"As farmers get older, they must adjust their work practices to make sure that they avoid injury," she said.

"I would urge people to really take on board the dangers around farming, when working with livestock, slurry or machinery.

"Farmers think it'll never happen to them but sadly as we have seen, all it takes is a few seconds for a serious injury or death to occur."

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector accounted for more than half of all fatal accidents in both 2017 and 2018, when 19 workers and one additional non-worker suffered fatal accidents in the sector.

This is a decrease since 2017, when 27 fatal accidents occurred.

In 2018 20 fatalities were reported in agriculture sector, including one 15-year-old child.

The overall total of 39 fatalities in 2018 was the lowest recorded since the foundation of the HSA in 1989.

In 2018, over 9,000 inspections and investigations were undertaken, leading to 15 prosecutions.

Further, analysis of CSO data by the Irish Cancer Society revealed that 23pc of skin cancer deaths in Ireland in 2016 were associated with outdoor work including construction and agriculture.

There were 61 deaths caused by work-related skin cancer in 2016, which was more than all of the fatal work-related injuries in that year.

Read more: The heart-breaking stories that reveal risks facing older farmers - Dr Sharon McGuinness, page 6

