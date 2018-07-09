Elderly farmer fatally injured on his farm

An elderly man has died in a suspected farm accident on a farm in Laois over the weekend.

Garda in Clonaslee are investigating an incident that occurred on a farm in Clonabeg Co Laois on Saturday the July 7 2018.

A male in his 80s was fatally injured on his farm. The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that it is carrying out an investigation and a post mortem is due to take place today.

Clonaslee, Co Laois. Google Maps

It comes following a spate of agricultural accidents involving older people. Last week a man in his 70s who died following another tragic farming accident in Co Monaghan.