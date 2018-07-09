Elderly farmer fatally injured on his farm
An elderly man has died in a suspected farm accident on a farm in Laois over the weekend.
Garda in Clonaslee are investigating an incident that occurred on a farm in Clonabeg Co Laois on Saturday the July 7 2018.
A male in his 80s was fatally injured on his farm.
The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that it is carrying out an investigation and a post mortem is due to take place today.
It comes following a spate of agricultural accidents involving older people.
Last week a man in his 70s who died following another tragic farming accident in Co Monaghan.
The elderly man fell into a slurry pit on a farm near Threemilehouse.
While, late last month an 80-year-old man died following an incident at a Clogher livestock market.
Meanwhile, over the weekend man in his 20s died after a tractor he was travelling in left the road in County Down.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Man (22) arrested after passenger dies in tractor accident
- Tractor passenger who died after crash named
- 70 killed as a result of farming accidents in Northern Ireland over last decade
- Tributes to man (70s) who died after fall into slurry pit
- 'A lovely, jolly gent who will be sadly missed' - Community in shock as man dies after 'falling into slurry pit'