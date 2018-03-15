Elderly farmer (90s) who died in farming accident named locally

An elderly farmer who died following a farming accident in Kilkenny last night has been named locally today as the father of a well-known writer.

The man, in his early 90s, is believed to have been attacked by a cow that had recently calved and suffered fatal injuries at the dairy farm run by his son outside Johnstown in Co Kilkenny.

He was named locally as Jim Dowling, a father of five who was popular around Johnstown and further beyond. One of his children is Clare Dowling, the well-known novelist and screenwriter. The tragedy is the fourth farming-related fatality of 2018 in this country.

The incident happened at around 9pm at the family farm at Sevensisters, Johnstown. It’s believed that Mr Dowling was helping to feed newly-born calves and had just fed one of twins and was about to feed the other when he was struck by the head of the calves’ mother. Investigations have been launched by the Gardai and the Health and Safety Authority but the matter is being treated as a tragic accident.