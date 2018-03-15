Farm Ireland
Elderly farmer (90s) dies in farming accident

FarmIreland Team

An elderly farmer has died following a farming accident in Kilkenny last night.

The Health and Safety Authority confirmed that it had received notification of the death this morning and that a man in his 90s had died following the incident.

The accident happened near Sevensisters, outside Johnstown, Kilkenny.

It is believed that the man was tending to calves when the incident occured. The Health and Safety Authority said it is investigating the incident, which is understood to have occurred around 9pm last night (Wednesday).

More to follow...


Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




