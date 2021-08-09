EID tagging of cattle to be made mandatory in 2022

The current additional cost of new EID tag sets is estimated at €1.05 - €1.10.

Electronic tagging of cattle will become mandatory next year, with the price of tags set to increase by over €1 each.

The Farming Independent understands the Department of Agriculture has made the decision to introduce mandatory bovine Electronic Identification (EID) in a two-step process.

From January 1, 2022 all approved bovine tag suppliers will be required to supply an EID tag with all new tag orders. Each new tag set will include one EID tag and one tissue tag.

Then from July 1 it will be a legal requirement on herd keepers to officially identify all new-born calves with a tag set containing an EID tag.

The current additional cost of new EID tag sets is estimated at €1.05 - €1.10, however it's understood the Department is working on an ‘EID tag subvention scheme’ for herd keepers to offset some of the additional cost.

The Farming Independent also understand farmers will be strongly advised to use up all existing stocks of non-EID tag sets they may have as all calves born on or after July 1, 2022 must wear an official EID tag combination.

In a bid to make the EID tag easily identifiable, it is also understood the Department has made the decision that from January 1 2022 EID tags will be white in colour.

ICMSA Deputy President Lorcan McCabe said the costs of the system should be paid by all those who benefit, not just farmers.

"We're back again in familiar territory where a system change that will benefit the Department and links further along the supply chain is now going to be introduced with attendant costs passed on to the farmers.

“This change is specifically for the benefit of regulators and links further along the food supply chain so why aren’t they bearing the cost? Surely the principle that should apply here is that whoever derives the benefit of the change should pay? In that case, it is the regulatory bodies or agents involved in the sale or transport of the animals.”