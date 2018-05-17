Economist says €60k cap on farm payments ‘will not happen’ due to loopholes

Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan said that the savings generated from this capping can be redistributed to smaller farmers.

This, he said should serve to further mitigate the impact of a proposed 5pc cut to the CAP budget on the incomes of the small and medium-sized Irish farms.

However, leading Agricultural Economist and a Professor at Trinity College Alan Matthews has slammed such statements as misleading and disingenuous, because they ignore what is likely to be the fine-print in the Commission proposal.