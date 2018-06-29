Early morning collision with cattle closes M7
The M7 between Roscrea and Moneygall is currently closed, after an incident with cattle on the motorway this morning.
The AA confirmed that the M7 is closed northbound between J23 Moneygall and J22 Roscrea as emergency services deal with a collision and cattle on the road.
It's the second incident involving cattle in as many days after the Dublin-Galway train hit a herd of cattle on the tracks outside Tullamore yesterday.
All services are back operating today between Dublin and Galway, after the incident in which a number of cattle were killed in the incident.
Online Editors