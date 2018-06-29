Early morning collision with cattle closes M7

The AA confirmed that the M7 is closed northbound between J23 Moneygall and J22 Roscrea as emergency services deal with a collision and cattle on the road.

It's the second incident involving cattle in as many days after the Dublin-Galway train hit a herd of cattle on the tracks outside Tullamore yesterday.

All services are back operating today between Dublin and Galway, after the incident in which a number of cattle were killed in the incident.