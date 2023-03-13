Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Dutch farmers protest over government policies ahead of key elections

Dutch farmers holding banners and flags protest against government policies to limit nitrogen emissions in The Hague, Netherlands March 11, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw Expand

Close

Dutch farmers holding banners and flags protest against government policies to limit nitrogen emissions in The Hague, Netherlands March 11, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Dutch farmers holding banners and flags protest against government policies to limit nitrogen emissions in The Hague, Netherlands March 11, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Dutch farmers holding banners and flags protest against government policies to limit nitrogen emissions in The Hague, Netherlands March 11, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Toby Sterling

More than 10,000 Dutch farmers protested in The Hague on Saturday against government plans to limit nitrogen emissions, a policy they say will spell the end of many farms and hit food production.

Many symbolically held the national flag upside down during the demonstration, which took place ahead of March 15 regional elections and followed similar protests by farmers in Belgium this month over nitrogen emission rules.

Most Watched

Privacy