Dutch Farmer Party Poised to Overtake Rutte's Liberals in Senate

Cagan Koc and Diederik Baazil

The upstart Farmer-Citizen Movement is set to become the biggest party in the Dutch upper house, in a stinging defeat for Prime Minister Mark Rutte and coalition parties whose environmental policies are drawing stiff opposition from the agricultural industry.

The Farmer-Citizen Movement, which is known by its Dutch initials BBB, is projected to win 15 seats in the 75-seat Senate, according to exit polls by Ipsos. All four parties in the Dutch coalition lost seats in what looked to be the worst Senate election result for Rutte's liberal party, the VVD, of his 12-year premiership.

