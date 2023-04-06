Farming

Farming

Dutch coalition at risk with farm party fighting climate targets

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw

Diederik Baazil

Dutch Prime Minster Mark Rutte's ruling coalition is at risk of falling apart after the government's push to halve nitrogen emissions by 2030 led to mass protests and a stinging electoral defeat.

"We have confidence that we will find a solution together," Rutte said during a debate about the cabinet crisis. "In the short term the coalition agrees we have to accelerate the nitrogen measures. We only have one specific discussion about the date for 2030 or 2035."

