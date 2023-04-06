Dutch coalition at risk with farm party fighting climate targets

Dutch Prime Minster Mark Rutte's ruling coalition is at risk of falling apart after the government's push to halve nitrogen emissions by 2030 led to mass protests and a stinging electoral defeat.

"We have confidence that we will find a solution together," Rutte said during a debate about the cabinet crisis. "In the short term the coalition agrees we have to accelerate the nitrogen measures. We only have one specific discussion about the date for 2030 or 2035."

The current coalition made up of Rutte's liberal VVD, the Christian Democrats, the centrist D66 and the smaller Christian Union lost 10 seats in the Senate elections, weakening its position to just 22 of 75 total seats amid a surge from the populist Farmer-Citizen Movement. As a result, the coalition needs opposition support to pass legislation, including the controversial climate policy revamp.

The leader of the Christian Democrats, Wopke Hoekstra, said last week that he wants to renegotiate the coalition agreement as it relates to the nitrogen reduction measures, an issue that sparked months of farmer protests. "As far as we are concerned, you can't ignore such a signal," he wrote on Twitter.

D66 leader Sigrid Kaag, however, said she wants to accelerate the climate-protection measures. And if the alliance decides to reopen the coalition agreement, which took a record nine months to be agreed upon, it could cause other issues to be renegotiated as well.

If the coalition were to collapse and new elections were called, the Farmer-Citizen Movement would overtake Rutte's VVD in parliament, according to a poll last week by Ipsos. A December poll by Ipsos showed Rutte as the most unpopular member in his cabinet.

In an effort to tamp down the controversy, the government set aside €24.3 billion to buy out hundreds of nitrogen-emitting farms as part of a voluntary, one-time offer.

The Christian Democrats, who traditionally have appealed to farmers and people in rural areas, have suffered the most from the rise of the Farmer-Citizen Movement.

In the same election that saw the Farmer-Citizens become the largest party in the Senate, the Christian Democrats won a record-low five seats.

Rutte is stuck in the middle between Christian Democrats and the D66, according to LÃ©onie de Jonge, assistant professor in European politics and society at the University of Groningen. "He is buying time hoping it will help to settle the dust," she said.

"But the nitrogen issue is tenacious," de Jonge said. "There is very little room to maneuver."

