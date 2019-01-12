Dumping of dead calves in plastic bags ‘shows disgusting disregard for area’

Six dead calves were found dumped in the Stoneyford area of Lisburn Co Down in the last 24 hours.

SDLP councillor Mairia Cahill yesterday said the act showed a "disgusting disregard" for the animals and the environment.

Councillor Cahill, who represents the Killultagh area, said: "It has been discovered that dead calves have been dumped on private land in Stoneyford. "The latest find of dead calves, which were tied up in plastic bags, was discovered today.

"This is not the first time this has happened, except on the previous occasion the animals were not bagged. "This act shows a blatant disregard for those who live in the area."