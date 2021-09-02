Duggan to step down as CEO of Macra na Feirme

Macra na Feirme chief executive Denis Duggan is to step down from his role after five years at the helm, the young farmer and rural youth organisation has announced.

In a statement Macra said Mr Duggan will leave the organisation and pursue other opportunities upon the completion of his contract at the end of this year.

Commenting on the development, chairman Andrew Doyle said: “As Denis reaches the final stages of his tenure as chief executive of Macra na Feirme, I want to sincerely thank him for his contribution and hard work for more than five years, on behalf of the organisation and its members all over the country.

“He has been a strong professional leader for us at an important time of our development and has helped modernize the organisation and has embraced many new challenges and opportunities resulting in a stronger and more vibrant organisation. He is a person of integrity, intelligence and loyalty who leaves us in a strong position for the times ahead.”

Macra na Feirme National President John Keane added: “I have been fortunate to work closely with Denis over much of his time with us. He has always had Macra’s interests and needs, both present and future, at the core of his focus and efforts.

“No more so can we see these than in the strategic plan which will guide our organisation in the important medium term and stand as a testament to Denis’ vision working with colleagues and our volunteers. I wish Denis and his family, on behalf of the full Macra family, every good wish and happiness for the future.”

Mr Duggan said it has been an honour to lead Macra for the past five years as CEO.

“During that time, the dedicated team of staff and committed volunteers have embraced many new challenges and changes, which will stand the organisation in good stead for the years ahead.

“I am particularly proud of achievements in areas such as governance, diversity and inclusion initiatives especially participating in Dublin Pride, the significant growth in membership and the diversification of funding the organisation now enjoys.

“Macra na Feirme provides a vibrant and engaging network where any young person is welcomed and provided with extraordinary opportunities.

“Those opportunities and that network have never been more important as we exit the pandemic. I wish the board, staff, members, volunteer officers, sponsors and stakeholders continued success, enjoyment in Macra and most importantly fun along the way. I leave the organisation with fond memories of the fun I had on the incredible journey over the past five years.”