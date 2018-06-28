Dublin-Galway train hits herd of cattle near Tullamore
A herd of cattle has been hit by the Dublin, Heuston to Galway train today, outside Tullamore. It's understood that a number of the cattle were hit in the incident.
Iarnrod Eireann has issued a statement today, stating that the 15.35 train from Heuston to Galway hit a herd of cattle near Tullamore.
It warned commuters to expect significant delay to this service and all Galway/Westport services as a result.
More to follow
15:35 Heuston Galway has hit a herd of cows near Tullamore. Expect significant delay to this service and all Galway/Westport services as a result. Update to follow— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) June 28, 2018
Online Editors