Dublin-Galway train hits herd of cattle near Tullamore

Iarnrod Eireann has issued a statement today, stating that the 15.35 train from Heuston to Galway hit a herd of cattle near Tullamore.

It warned commuters to expect significant delay to this service and all Galway/Westport services as a result.