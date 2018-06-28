Farm Ireland
Thursday 28 June 2018

Dublin-Galway train hits herd of cattle near Tullamore

Claire Fox

A herd of cattle has been hit by the Dublin, Heuston to Galway train today, outside Tullamore. It's understood that a number of the cattle were hit in the incident.

Iarnrod Eireann has issued a statement today, stating that the 15.35 train from Heuston to Galway hit a herd of cattle near Tullamore.

It warned commuters to expect significant delay to this service and all Galway/Westport services as a result.

More to follow

 

