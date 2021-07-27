Drought threatens light soils despite downpours

There are growing concerns of an emerging drought in the southeast, with serious moisture deficits being reported on light soils.

While Teagasc maintained that no immediate difficulties have been reported, low rainfall over the last three months is beginning to impact both crops and grass growth.

John Petit of Teagasc said grass covers were beginning to burn up, particularly in areas of lighter soils to the north and south of Wexford town.

However, he stressed that the emerging problems were localised and had been offset to a degree by heavy rains a fortnight ago.

Mr Petit stressed that the difficulties being experienced were “soil-type related”, with highly-stocked dairy farms on free-draining ground being hardest hit.

“This is a story of soil type. Grass is beginning to burn up on lighter soils, where boys are beginning to feel the pinch. Heavier soils are still ok but if we don’t get rain then they will begin to burn,” Mr Petit warned.

The Teagasc advisor maintained that significant rainfall is not forecast for the southeast this week, despite the ending of the recent warm spell.

Crops are also suffering as a result of the heat and lack of rainfall.

Mr Petit maintained that bean crops on lighter soils will be in serious trouble if they don’t get rain over the next week.

He said the hot and dry weather will also have a detrimental impact on late-sown spring crops, where the early ripening has cut the time period for grain fill.

In addition, the low rainfall and heat has taken a toll on the potato crops. Mr Petit said many farmers are already irrigating crops at night.

These difficulties are being replicated along the east coast. One Meath-based potato grower conceded that crops were in need of rain but the farmer had decided against irrigating the crops because of the risk of growth cracks.

Wexford received less than a third of its average rainfall for June, with the county getting just 26.3mm compared to a usual 72.6mm.

Just 39mm of rain has fallen so far in July. The county’s July average is 72.8mm.

Similar rainfall deficits have been recorded right across the country, with Grange receiving just 12.6mm in June, compared to a monthly mean of 71.5mm.

Rain is forecast for the end of the week, but it is expected to be localised.