Drought helpline established for farmers as grass growth falls to practically nil

Teagasc has set up a helpline for farmers who want to speak to an advisor regarding options for feeding stock given the continuing decline in grass growth rates throughout the country.

Teagasc has set up a helpline for farmers who want to speak to an advisor regarding options for feeding stock given the continuing decline in grass growth rates throughout the country.

Chairman of the Interagency Fodder group, Dermot McCarthy, Teagasc, said grass growth rate has declined to nil in parts of the south east and on individual fields and farms in the south and midlands.

"Given that the weather forecast indicates no significant rain for at least another week, it is important that farmers make best use of remaining grass supplies and make the best decisions regarding meal and silage supplementation.” Farmers can contact this help line at 087- 7971377 from 9am to 9pm each day. There are also a series of clinics and events taking place around the country where advice will be available for farmers.

Currently Teagasc and the interagency group are carrying out a fodder census to establish the levels of silage in pits which was meant for feeding next winter. Results are expected within days but indications are that most farms had good yields of first cut silage.