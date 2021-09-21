Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Drought forcing North American ranchers to sell off their future

Impact on global beef prices predicted to last years as farmers offload breeding stock because of lack of grass caused by record high temperatures and unprecedented low rainfall

Hard times: A Hereford cow is salvaged by its rancher Joel Carver, after its hoofs were burned in Californian fires. It was dispatched and sold for a fraction of its normal value Photo: Reuters Expand
Running on empty: A dried buoy on a dry portion of Lake Oroville in California; the lake is currently at 23pc of its capacity Photo: AFP Expand
Cattle try to graze in the arid landscape in California&rsquo;s drought-stricken Central Valley Photo: AFP Expand
Dried and cracked soil in an irrigation ditch next to a cornfield on a farm in Fresno, California Photo: AFP Expand

Close

Hard times: A Hereford cow is salvaged by its rancher Joel Carver, after its hoofs were burned in Californian fires. It was dispatched and sold for a fraction of its normal value Photo: Reuters

Hard times: A Hereford cow is salvaged by its rancher Joel Carver, after its hoofs were burned in Californian fires. It was dispatched and sold for a fraction of its normal value Photo: Reuters

Running on empty: A dried buoy on a dry portion of Lake Oroville in California; the lake is currently at 23pc of its capacity Photo: AFP

Running on empty: A dried buoy on a dry portion of Lake Oroville in California; the lake is currently at 23pc of its capacity Photo: AFP

Cattle try to graze in the arid landscape in California&rsquo;s drought-stricken Central Valley Photo: AFP

Cattle try to graze in the arid landscape in California’s drought-stricken Central Valley Photo: AFP

Dried and cracked soil in an irrigation ditch next to a cornfield on a farm in Fresno, California Photo: AFP

Dried and cracked soil in an irrigation ditch next to a cornfield on a farm in Fresno, California Photo: AFP

/

Hard times: A Hereford cow is salvaged by its rancher Joel Carver, after its hoofs were burned in Californian fires. It was dispatched and sold for a fraction of its normal value Photo: Reuters

Rod Nickel and Tom Polansek

When Canadian rancher Dianne Riding strides across her brown pasture, sidestepping cracks and popping grasshoppers, she has less company than usual.

Record-breaking heat and sparse rain left Riding with too little grass or hay to feed her cattle near Lake Francis, Manitoba.

She sold 51 head at auction in July, about 40pc of her herd. The sales included 20 heifers that were potential breeding stock.

Most Watched

Privacy