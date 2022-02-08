Driest January since 1964 in parts of the country, mildest in 72 years in others

Rare sight: Rain coming in over a farm at Lackenakea, Crookhaven, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon

Parts of the country recorded their driest January since 1964, while others saw their mildest start to the new year in 72 years.

The weather has taken an unsettled turn this month, with some areas getting more rain last week than in the whole of January.

In January, all monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their Long-Term Average (LTA).

The percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from just 22pc (monthly rainfall total of 22.7mm) at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, to 78pc (93.1 mm) at Malin Head, Co Donegal.

Sherkin Island, Co Cork had its driest January on record with 45.2mm (34pc of its LTA); Johnstown Castle and Cork Airport had their driest January since 1964.

Air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month, for the fifth consecutive month.

Deviations from monthly mean were as high as 1.9°C (7.0°C mean) at Finner, Co Donegal.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 5.1°C (0.5°C above their LTA) at both Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Dunsany, Co Meath to 8.2°C at both Sherkin Island and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry (0.6°C , 0.9°C above their LTA respectively).

Ten stations had their highest maximum temperature for January on record on New Year’s Day.

The highest maximum temperature was reported on New Year’s Day at Dublin’s Phoenix Park, at 15.0°C.

The month’s lowest temperatures were recorded on Monday 17th at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, at -4.8 °C.

Last week, though, saw rainfall accumulations above average in almost all counties, with totals generally 20-40mm.

Met Éireann forecasts more settled weather from tomorrow, with showers most frequent in the north and northwest.

Generally, rainfall will be below normal, with accumulations less than 15mm, but will be higher (20-35mm) in the west and northwest.