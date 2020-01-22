Dr Sharon McGuinness: Heartbreaking stories reveal the risks facing older farmers

Unusually, it wasn't from someone who had lost a loved one in a farm incident.

Instead it was from a concerned woman whose 90-year-old husband continues to farm despite her constant pleading for him to stop and retire.

Her story was evidence of the daily strife and tough conversations that families face with those who are farming well into their 70s, 80s and 90s. While the neighbours tell her, "Isn't he great, still out on the farm?", she's thinking to herself, "No, he's not".

Even more upsetting and heart-breaking to hear was how she feels so utterly powerless and fully expects to be the one to 'find him dead up the yard one day'.

And, unfortunately, there is a real possibility that this might happen.

In 2019, the HSA released a report on Ageing Workforce in Ireland with the ESRI.

It found that older workers are more likely to experience a workplace fatality, with workers over 65 three and a half times more likely to die on the job.

Our figures from last year show that agriculture deaths involved 10 farmers over the age of 70.

This is a particularly unique finding in the agriculture sector as in most other workplaces older workers retire and/or stop doing high-risk work.

Retirement

While we recognise that as the population ages, it will be more common to find people over 60, and even over 70, continuing to work, the fact is that such work will be tailored to suit the age of the worker.

However, this does not happen on the farm.

The 70-year-old farmer is still milking cows, testing cattle, handling bulls, and operating heavy machinery, just as he did when he was 40. But no matter how fit we think we are, as we age, the reality is that we can't do the same jobs. Older farmers are not as physically capable of handling livestock, driving tractors, or riding quads.

This year, I would ask older farmers and their families to have a real conversation about planning a safe retirement.

And maybe consider the next time you think of saying, "Well, isn't it great that Johnny is still farming at his age?", remember he may have a wife and family at home who want him to spend his final years enjoying life. They do not deserve the pain of looking at an empty chair at the kitchen table next Christmas.

Dr Sharon McGuinness is chief executive officer with the Health and Safety Authority

