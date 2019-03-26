Dozens of claims expected from farmers hit by mart closure

It is understood that farmers were owed in the region of €200,000 when the mart and auctioneering company owned by Edward Paul Nugent Ltd was liquidated on April 9 last year.

IFA Monaghan chair Frank Brady said a meeting held in Castleblayney last week heard that one farmer who had a deposit worth €8,000 down on land with the mart, lodged a compensation claim with the PSRA. This was initially rejected but following an appeals process with the Property Services Appeal Board (PSAB) they were successful.

Mr Brady said this now "sets a precedent" for more farmers to take compensation cases.