Doubts over fresh beef talks as competition watchdog won’t budge on price

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has reiterated that beef prices cannot be discussed in mooted talks to resolve an ongoing dispute between beef farmers and the meat industry.

Yesterday, IFA President Joe Healy wrote to the Chair of the Competition Authority, Isolde Goggin seeking an urgent meeting to clarify the CCPC’s position on cattle prices being discussed at beef talks.

“We understand that the Beef Group were advised that they would have to accept a pre-condition that prices could not be discussed before entering into the most recent talks,” he said.

“We are unclear why such a precondition applied, and we want an explanation from the CCPC” he said.

“The Minister has asked IFA to re-enter talks, but we need clarity on this point. It is IFA’s view that talks without price being on the table is a waste of time and makes a mockery of beef farmers,” he said.

It is understood the CCPC has agreed to the meeting but in a statement to the Irish Independent, it said competition law is a well-established feature of Irish law, and all parties to the meeting will have taken this into consideration in structuring such talks.

Prior to the last beef stakeholder talks, the CCPC warned those attending that EU and Irish competition law prohibits businesses or associations of businesses from agreeing prices for the sale or purchase of goods or services.

It said this means that discussions in relation to future pricing intentions are generally not permitted under competition law, although each case will depend on the specific circumstances.

"The CCPC has made it abundantly clear that we can’t talk price; that we can’t price fix," Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed reiterated yesterday.

He said he acknowledged that it is a very difficult time for the beef industry and for beef farmers in particular.

However, he highlighted that of the 100,000 farmers that make their living in the beef sector, there is no farm organisation the supports the current protests.

Minster Creed hit out at opposition TDs that have attended what he described as ‘counter productive’ protests and asked them to reflect on their actions.

"Politicians who have given support and encouragement at the picket lines should reflect in the fact that we have a high court ruling now and on the implications of not abiding by the law of the land and the court rulings for individuals at the picket line.”

The Minister also claimed that the protests could set back efforts, by several years, to export more beef to China.

"We have worked for a number of years to try and get the Chinese to open up their market to us. That happened recently with a number of plants approved to export.

"But the bulk of plants are hoping to be approved in the current audit.

"I would hope that those who are picketing realise that at a time when our biggest market in the UK is in jeopardy that we need new market opportunities. If we proceed in a way that jeopardises that we will be several years waiting to get this opportunity again," he warned.

Online Editors