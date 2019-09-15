Doubt emerges over protesting farmers support for beef reform deal

It is still uncertain if protesting farmers will accept a new agreement reached this afternoon between Meat Industry Representatives and farm organisations to resolve a marathon dispute over beef prices.

It is still uncertain if protesting farmers will accept a new agreement reached this afternoon between Meat Industry Representatives and farm organisations to resolve a marathon dispute over beef prices.

It is hoped the deal will resolve a row which began in late July with the picketing of meat factories by a grassroots group of farmers, deepened last Monday when representatives of processors walked away from government initiated talks to resolve the impasse.

Meat Industry Ireland said last week its members had temporarily laid off 3,000 employees after the blockading of their factories resulted in the closure of some 80pc of overall processing capacity.

For the agreement to enter into force, blockades and protests must be removed immediately and all parties to the agreement must ensure that this happens.

Thereafter, beef processors undertake that all legal proceedings against farm organisation and/or individual farmers will be withdrawn.

However, the elected spokespeople for Independent Farmers of Ireland stated that they can neither accept nor reject these proposals.

"This decision has to be taken by all the peaceful protesters at the factory gates. Meetings are to take place to achieve a consensus and to determine what course of action shall be pursued," they said.

It's understood the Beef Plan Movement will be recommending the agreement to its members but said it would be up to them to accept or reject the deal.

Welcoming the deal, Macra na Feirme President, Thomas Duffy claimed with almost €24m of new money will be transferred into the pockets of struggling beef farmers the deal was worth supporting.

President of ICMSA Pat McCormack said that “progress” has been made and it was now time – six weeks from Brexit - for the sector to come together and move forward as a unified whole.

IFA President Joe Healy said that after a difficult weekend of negotiations, a realistic and deliverable agreement has been reached, and will be recommended by all organisations.

“During a difficult endgame to the talks, the farm organisations stood together to get the best available outcome for farmers,” he said.

“This is far from a perfect deal. While there are some aspects which will make a difference immediately, there are others that will require a lot of further work,” he said.

Joe Healy said the key elements of the agreement include additional bonuses for In spec cattle and cattle between 30 and 36 months. As part of ensuring greater transparency, a Beef Price Index will be rolled out from next week to provide greater transparency on cattle prices.

Key details

Confirming details of the Agreement the Minister said “beef producers will benefit from an immediate increase in a range of bonuses, including":

The immediate introduction of a new bonus of 8c/kg for steers and heifers aged between 30 to 36 months, which meet all non-age related existing in-spec criteria, and which up to now have not received any bonus.

An immediate increase of two-thirds in the current in-spec bonus for steers and heifers, from 12c/kg to 20c/kg.

The introduction of a new in-spec bonus of 12c/kg for steers and heifers under 30 months in the categories of grade O- and fat score 4+ , which currently do not qualify for any bonus.

The in-spec 70 day residency requirement will be reduced to 60 days on the last farm.

Bord Bia will develop a beef market price index model based on three components: cattle price index, beef market price index (retail and wholesale) and an offal price indicator, which will be introduced week commencing 16 September.

An immediate scientific review of the Quality Payment Grid by Teagasc; the first stage of the review, a desktop analysis of the pricing structure of the grid on the basis of meat yield/conformation, to be completed by end October.

The establishment of a Beef Market Taskforce.

Under the agreement, the Minister for Agriculture has committed to the establishment of a beef market taskforce.

The Taskforce will be independently chaired by an appointee of the Minister, and will include DAFM, relevant State agencies and nominees from farm organisations and the meat industry.

The Taskforce will provide for a robust implementation structure for commitments entered into in this Agreement, with timelines and stakeholder engagement.

Furthermore, the Beef Market Taskforce will offer a suitable platform for strategic engagement with key stakeholders including retailers, regulatory authorities etc.

Online Editors