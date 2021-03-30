Donegal Gardai hunt rustling gang after 40 sheep are stolen

Gardai in Co Donegal are hunting for a gang of livestock rustlers following the theft of a large flock of sheep.

The flock of more than 60 sheep had been left grazing in the Dunlewey area near Errigal Mountain just before Christmas.

However, when the farmer returned to check on the sheep on March 15, he found that 40 of the sheep were missing.

The sheep have been marked with distinctive purple markings by the owner.

Gardai say the sheep would have to be moved by a truck or a large vehicle.

They have appealed to anybody who may have bought any of the sheep or offered them for sale to get in touch.

They have also asked people working in livestock marts to remain vigilant for anybody trying to pass the sheep through the marts.

A spokesperson said “This is a serious incident and there is obviously somebody engaging in illegal activity here.

“There is an element of trust when livestock are left out to graze.

“These animals have obviously been taken and we would appeal to anybody who knows where they are or who may have been offered them for sale to contact Gardai.

“We would also appeal to anybody working at livestock marts in Donegal or elsewhere who may recall these sheep to get in touch.

“This is a man’s livelihood and this is happening all too often.”

