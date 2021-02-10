‘Dogs not welcome in upland areas’ – Mountaineering Ireland warns walkers

The country’s national representative body for hillwalkers and climbers has rowed in behind farmer calls for walkers not to take dogs onto upland areas in Co. Kerry.

The move follows growing concern among farmers in the Mount Brandon area who have warned that loose dogs are attacking and frightening hill sheep in the region when brought for walks by owners.

Mountaineering Ireland is now appealing to walkers “to respect farm animals and wildlife” by not bringing canine companions on their walking trails.

In a statement it said: “The presence of a dog on the hill, even one that's on a lead, causes stress to sheep, and where dogs are off-lead sheep may be chased and injured.

"The failure of a minority of dog owners to keep their dogs under control means that dogs are not welcome in most upland areas.

“Mountaineering Ireland appeals to all walkers and climbers to respect farm animals and wildlife by not taking dogs onto the hills.

"In locations where dogs are welcome, people should ensure that their dog is under effective control at all times,” it said.

Over the last two weeks Mountaineering Ireland has been liaising with IFA representatives, the rural recreation officer in Kerry, its local members and councillor Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald regarding the provision of advice to help address this issue at Brandon and also at Caherconree.

Mountaineering Ireland advises those who enjoy outdoor activities to support and adhere to the current travel restrictions for exercise (5km from home in the Republic of Ireland, 10 miles in Northern Ireland).

