‘Dogs must be banned from farmland’, say hill farmers

Farmers are calling for dogs to be banned from their land. Picture: Alf Harvey

Hill farmers are seeking a law to completely ban dogs from farmland after a surge in attacks on sheep in recent years.

Farmers are also seeking new laws that would require recreational users of farmland to have both personal and public liability insurance.

In a new policy paper on public access to farmland, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) said farmers are reporting that they are witnessing first-hand how dogs that were supposed to be on leads are roaming free and stressing sheep.

The INHFA said its members believe “some walkers think they are entitled to let their dogs run without a lead in wide-open spaces”.

It quotes one farmer who said he was “told to cop myself on that their dogs would not bother sheep, despite sheep being in the immediate vicinity”. While this is an often reported comment, the INHFA said this farmer was told to mind his “own f***ing business”.

The INHFA said it has come to the conclusion that the best option is a complete ban on all dogs by recreational users on our farms.

“While we accept that some people may perceive this is as drastic, it must be recognised that most recreational users are respectful and aware that you should not bring dogs onto other people’s farmland,” said the INHFA.

“What this legislation will do is challenge the minority who either do not understand or are unwilling to respect the landowners’ property and livelihood rights.”

The INHFA has also called on the Oireachtas to compel anyone involved in accessing for recreational purposes property that is not theirs to have private and public liability insurance.

It said the private insurance should cover accidental injury, including loss of earnings, medical cover and any cost associated with their rescue, while the public liability should cover any injuries to property or otherwise their actions as a recreational user may cause.

Alternatively, the INHFA said legislation could be enacted that would provide that any person accessing farmland does so at their own risk and automatically waives and right to claim against the property owner.

“Farms are high-risk environments due to the presence of large livestock, heavy machinery and working arrangements,” the INHFA said.

“The unregulated encouragement of public access is adding to the risk of farms as workplaces in a manner that would not be tolerated under health and safety requirements in other industries.”