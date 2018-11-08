'Discounted Glanbia cheese will erode the value of Kerrygold'

Jordan was speaking at the ICOS National Conference where in he said “We’re passionate about the Kerrygold brand. It’s a farmer owned brand."

Ornua, he said has invested hundreds of millions in the past 25 years in the marketing the brand abroad.

"The fact is it (Glanbia's Truly Grass Fed cheese) is being retailed at a discounted price, beside the Kerrygold butter, and our concern is that it will erode value on the Kerrygold brand and the Irish brand.”