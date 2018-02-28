Farm Ireland
'Difficult' farming conditions reported as half the country told stay behind closed doors from tomorrow

  • In Leinster and Munster people should plan to be at home from tomorrow at 4pm until noon on Friday
  • 'It would be suicidal to drive in blizzard conditions' - people urged to stay indoors and told not to drive
  • 'This is like Ophelia' - Sean Hogan chairman of the National Emergency Co-ordination group
  • Snow of up to 16cm fell overnight
  • Army deployed in several areas
  • Blizzard conditions not seen in Ireland since 1982
FarmIreland Team

Farming conditions across the country have been described as 'difficult' as people across Munster and Leinster were told to stay behind closed doors from 4pm tomorrow - and if they venture outside after this time, they are putting their lives at risk.

IFA President Joe Healy has described farming conditions since the first fall of snow yesterday as “difficult and challenging”, with some dairy farmers struggling to keep water supplies flowing in milking parlours.

In addition, livestock farmers calving and lambing at this time are having to draw in fresh water supplies from other sources.

“This is already a busy time of the year on most farms.

However, the deteriorating weather, freezing ground conditions and continuing snowfall are now adding increased hardship and work on many farms, particularly in midland and eastern counties.

“Over the next number of days, farm families will continue to face extreme challenges for themselves and their livestock. It is absolutely essential that farmers think of their own safety and the safety of their families and their neighbours at this time.”

Regarding livestock, the IFA President said “Animals need to be well nourished in the cold weather and the possibility of getting them out to grass, given the current weather conditions, is now very much on hold, which will have an impact on already tight fodder supplies.

Sean Hogan, the chief of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group (NECG), issued the extraordinary warning today as the country battens down for the arrival of Storm Emma tomorrow.

Lambs in the snow in Roscommon.
Lambs in the snow in Roscommon.

In a briefing to media, Mr Hogan said Leinster and Munster will be in full shut down mode.

And he warned those going out earlier tomorrow their plans should ensure they are safely indoors by 4pm.

He also warned that lives will be put in danger if people venture outside.

"If you get driving wind and snow, you may get disoriented and lost very quickly," he said.

"It would be suicidal to go driving in blizzard like conditions, do not be out there from 4pm. This is like Ophelia."

The public are advised to stay indoors from 4pm tomorrow until midday on Friday, when the Status Red alert issued by Met Éireann is in place.

Temperatures are expected to plunge to minus seven degrees, during late afternoon tomorrow, coupled with gale force winds of up to 110km/hr will results in blizzard conditions with practically zero visibility.

Some 16 centimetres of snow fell in parts of Dublin last night, but this is considered a precursor of what's yet to come.

Meanwhile, based on the weather alerts issued in recent days, Glanbia Ireland has put a contingency plan in place over the weekend.

It says road conditions mean that in some areas there will inevitably be disruption to normal milk collection and feed delivery schedules – farmers are asked to be patient.

“All of our milk processing sites and depots are currently in operation but this is being reviewed on an on-going basis as the situation evolves

Additional rigid milk collection vehicles – more suitable for snow conditions – have been deployed to the worst affected regions.

Where possible, farmers are advised to clear and grit lanes/yards to facilitate safe milk collection

Glanbia Ireland chairman Henry Corbally thanked all employees and contractors for their efforts in challenging conditions.

 “The safety of our farmers, hauliers and employees is our number one priority at this challenging time. Farmers are reminded to farm safely at all times.”

