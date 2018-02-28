'Difficult' farming conditions reported as half the country told stay behind closed doors from tomorrow

Farming conditions across the country have been described as 'difficult' as people across Munster and Leinster were told to stay behind closed doors from 4pm tomorrow - and if they venture outside after this time, they are putting their lives at risk.

Farming conditions across the country have been described as 'difficult' as people across Munster and Leinster were told to stay behind closed doors from 4pm tomorrow - and if they venture outside after this time, they are putting their lives at risk.

IFA President Joe Healy has described farming conditions since the first fall of snow yesterday as “difficult and challenging”, with some dairy farmers struggling to keep water supplies flowing in milking parlours.

In addition, livestock farmers calving and lambing at this time are having to draw in fresh water supplies from other sources. “This is already a busy time of the year on most farms.

However, the deteriorating weather, freezing ground conditions and continuing snowfall are now adding increased hardship and work on many farms, particularly in midland and eastern counties. “Over the next number of days, farm families will continue to face extreme challenges for themselves and their livestock. It is absolutely essential that farmers think of their own safety and the safety of their families and their neighbours at this time.”

For the safety of our staff, clients and visitors, Teagasc Oak Park & HQ will be closed til Monday due to the red alert issued by Met Eireann today. Keep an eye on our website https://t.co/Ew8JDEEdi2 for updates and top tips for keeping safe on your farm during severe weather pic.twitter.com/7zMxQvBwvR — Teagasc (@teagasc) February 28, 2018