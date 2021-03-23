Diesel tops 60c/L as crude oil prices soar

The cost of agricultural diesel has risen 33pc since October. Photo by Roger Jones

Diesel costs have topped 60c/l in some parts of the country as a surge in crude oil prices impacts at farm level.

Fuel costs have increased by 33pc since autumn on the back of a decision by OPEC and other oil producing countries to slash output during the Covid-19 crisis.

Farm-gate diesel prices have risen sharply, from 45c/l in October to 60c/l this week.

Buyer groups are reported to be doing deals at around 57c/l, but as much as 62c/l is being charged for farmers buying agricultural diesel at the pumps.

Brent crude hit a low of $20/barrel last April, when the Covid-19 crisis erupted, but have recovered to reach $65/barrel this week on the back of the tighter production controls.

The lift in diesel costs comes at the start of a busy period for tillage farmers, particularly those involved in spring crops and potatoes.

It is also likely to feed into higher contractor charges ahead of the silage season this summer.

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has already recommended a 4pc increase in charges this year, with the forecast cost of activities such as mowing, baling and wrapping silage moving to €14-15/bale.

The hike in oil prices will also feed into the recent spike in fertiliser costs, which has seen the cost of CAN and urea move up by €50-100/t this spring.

Steady rise

Increased demand and the steady rise in oil prices has pushed the farm-gate cost of CAN to a high of €270-280/t, while granular urea has moved to €380-400/t.

Last month Teagasc economists predicted that a hike in input costs would largely erode the benefits of higher cattle prices this year. They estimated that fertiliser costs would rise by 10pc, fuel by 7pc and feed by 3pc.

Increased demand for dairy commodities is one positive from higher oil prices, with improved buyer sentiment in the important Middle Eastern and North African markets driving sales of milk powders.

Oil prices are forecast to continue to harden as the Covid-19 vaccination programme gathers pace and economies reopen.

Last year OPEC slashed oil production by close to 10 million barrels per day.

Major oil producers recently agreed to extend the production cuts into April despite the recent price recovery, opting to curb supply until the global economic recovery is more firmly established.

Online Editors