Despite recent progress significant fodder deficit remains however on many farms

However, the latest survey results indicated that a significant number of farmers have some way yet to go before their fodder needs are met.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed went on to urge farmers to continue to maximise fodder production, even where they had secured enough for themselves.

The second Teagasc national survey on fodder shows a significant improvement in making up the remaining national shortfall in fodder, with the national deficit moving from what was estimated as a 28pc shortage in early July to a 11pc deficit today.