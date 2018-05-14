Derry farmer dies after quad bike accident

A farmer from the Coleraine area has died after a tragic quad bike accident on Saturday.

Hugh Henry from the village of Ringsend was in his late 50s and married with two children. A spokesperson from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said they were aware of the tragic incident and are making enquiries.

"The Health and Safety Executive extends its deepest sympathies to the man's family at this difficult time," they added. John McPoland from the NI Ambulance Service said the emergency services were alerted at 4.50pm on Saturday about an incident involving a quad bike.

A rapid response paramedic and an A&E crew were dispatched along with the air ambulance. "On their arrival the crews found that a male patient, in his late 50s, had sustained fatal injuries in the incident," he said.