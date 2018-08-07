Department warns live exporters over cattle transports in hot weather

Live exporters have been told by the Department of Agriculture that transport of cattle to European countries experiencing high temperatures is prohibited.

Live exporters have been told by the Department of Agriculture that transport of cattle to European countries experiencing high temperatures is prohibited.

In light of the current Extreme High Temperature weather alerts in Spain and Portugal , the Department has again reminded all livestock exporters that Journey logs for road transport are not approved for any livestock export where the destination country has an orange or red weather alert in place, or where a significant part of the transit route goes through an orange or red alert area.

This is in addition to the annual ban on road transport of livestock to Greece, North Africa and Turkey during the months of July and August. However, temperatures in Portugal, at the crest of a European heatwave, have begun to ease from near record levels - but a forest fire raged for a third day, battled by 800 firefighters and 12 aircraft.

The heatwave has brought drought and wildfires to Europe, from Greece to Sweden. In parts of Portugal, temperatures climbed to nearly 47C on Thursday and Saturday, just off the country's record of 47.3C and Europe's high of 48C set in Athens in 1977. Flames have consumed more than 1,000 hectares of forest, an area the size of more than 1,200 soccer fields, in the hilly Monchique area in the southern Algarve region popular with tourists. Authorities deployed 130 soldiers to help with the efforts. "It's a terrible setting and considering the weather conditions it will not get better today," said civil protection commander Colonel Manuel Cordeiro.