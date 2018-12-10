Farm Ireland
Department set to launch new app for calf registrations

Stock Image.
Ciaran Moran

The Department of Agriculture is at an advanced stage of development to provide a calf birth registration application that will be accessible on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The service will be made available to farmers who are already registered for Agfood.ie services.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has said that in the initial phase farmers will be able to register calf birth details directly with the Department’s Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) system using this app.

He said this service will be more convenient and time efficient for farmers in registering calf birth details. It will help to minimise errors in calf birth details submitted and avoid duplication of records on the farm.

An enhancement to help farmers process farm to farm movements for bovine animals (cattle) more easily will be included in subsequent phase which will be available later in 2019.

Further enhancements will be released on an on-going basis, the Minister said.

