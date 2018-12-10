Department set to launch new app for calf registrations

The service will be made available to farmers who are already registered for Agfood.ie services.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has said that in the initial phase farmers will be able to register calf birth details directly with the Department’s Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) system using this app.

He said this service will be more convenient and time efficient for farmers in registering calf birth details. It will help to minimise errors in calf birth details submitted and avoid duplication of records on the farm.