The Department of Agriculture takes animal welfare seriously, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said. Stock image.

The Department of Agriculture takes its responsibilities in the matter of animal welfare very seriously and exercises close oversight, and deploys considerable resources in respect of animals being transported, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

He responded to a question from Social Democrat Leader Róisín Shortall, who asked the Minister why journeys to continental Europe involving unweaned calves are being authorised by his Department given the calves cannot be fed during transit.

She claimed this was in direct contravention of EU regulations that state unweaned calves must be fed after a maximum of 19 hours.

However, Minister McConalogue said the legal interpretation quoted by Deputy Shorthall was not one which is shared by the Department.

Notwithstanding, he also said continuing additional measures are regularly taken to further enhance and safeguard animal welfare during transport.

"In 2020, this included prohibiting transport in temperatures of 30°C or greater, increased space in lorries for young calves, and a requirement on drivers to retrain every three years instead of 10 years.

"These measures were further enhanced in 2021 with a minimum of 40kg bodyweight set for calves to be exported, and a ban introduced on animal transport to certain countries in July and August, and December/January to avoid extreme temperatures," he said.

The Minster also revealed that Teagasc has begun an intensive research project aiming to help establish ways to further improve welfare during transport, including feeding a high-energy, slow-release meal before transport.

"In early May, Teagasc scientists accompanied a consignment of calves to Cherbourg to carry out a preliminary study of the scientific indicators of welfare before, during and after their ferry voyage with a view to starting to amass a body of evidence on what further interventions would best enhance their welfare and comfort en route," he said.

The Minister said the calf trade is important to Irish farming and is highly valued by the farming community as it provides an outlet for dairy calves, which have a limited market in Ireland.

"These calves are highly valued by European farmers and arrive in good health and welfare conditions relative to calves from other countries: a Dutch peer-reviewed scientific study has shown that farms in the Netherlands which raise mostly Irish-origin calves require significantly less antibiotic usage than those from other countries, indicating more robust health and welfare," he said.