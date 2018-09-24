Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 24 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Department refusing to pay Sligo farmers over gorse fire dispute

No pay out for farmers irrespective of who started fires

The scorched lands along Killery Mountain pictured in May 2017. Pic: Donal Hackett
The scorched lands along Killery Mountain pictured in May 2017. Pic: Donal Hackett

Sorcha Crowley

Farmer's along The Sligo Way have lost thousands of euro in Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) funds as the Department of Agriculture is refusing the payment because their lands were burned outside of the permitted timeframes.

In letter sent to the Council this July, the Department of Agriculture pointed out that "where land has been burnt it is not in a state for grazing or cultivation and therefore is not eligible" to receive the BPS.

By law, it is an offence for anyone to slash or burn gorse between 1st March and 31st August.

Thousands of hectares of lands on Killery Mountain were scorched after a gorse fire (which the farmers insist was not started by them) raged out of control for three days at the start of May 2017.

It cost the County Council over €125,000 to bring the fires under control using Fire Services from across the North West.

Sinn Fein Councillor Thomas Healy told The Sligo Champion recently that he was "disappointed with the Minister and the outcome of this."

"It's unfair and unjust. We know of other areas where fires broke out and payment wasn't stopped. Up in Mayo where there were fires, their payment wasn't stopped. It's yet another example of farmers in the North West being treated differently than in the rest of the country," he said.

"The Department of Tourism paid out for the walkway - that was done the following week - if that Department can pay out how come the Department of Agriculture can't?" he said.

The farmers have denied starting the gorse fires and say for them to be penalised is unjust.

However the Department said: "the main issue is that the lands are ineligible for the purpose of BPS irrespective of how the fires started as the lands were burned outside of the permitteed timeframes."

"Lands were identified in some 2017 BPS applications that were illegally burned and would therefore be deemed ineligible for payment," a senior civil servant told the Council.

The Department treats these applications as "over-claims" and have in some cases imposed extra penalties.

Where farmers have been able to provide evidence that they were not involved in the gorse burning, the Department will only waive the penalty but will still not make the payment.

In a number of cases, the penalty has been waived but the burnt land remains ineligible for the BPS payment.

According to Cllr Healy, the farmers are losing out on payments as low as 3,000 and in some cases, as high as 40,000.

The burnt lands should be deemed eligible for payment this year.

This summer, despite being one of the hottest on records, no forest or gorse fires broke out in Sligo.

The Department claims that their BPS payment system is frequently audited by the EU authorities and "any weakness" in the system, such as payment for burnt lands, would incur "tens of millions of Euros" in penalties to Ireland.

Sligo Champion

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Lidl New Ross store manager Edgar Shole, Rory Fanning and Paddy Butler in Lidl New Ross. Rory presented Paddy with a barbecue at the event

Brexit, exports and Goodman investment with Rory Fanning of Slaney Foods
Irish Red deer on the slopes of Mangerton Mountain, Killarney National Park.Photo:Valerie OSullivan

'Significant' cull of deer taking in Killarney National Park branded as...
Farm at Corramore, Gorteenclough, bounding the Kepak plant near Athleague in Co Roscommon

Lively bidding lands €6,370/ac for residential Roscommon farm
Pat Spillane chatting in the Independent Tent at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan Co Offaly.

'Rural Ireland is not dead' – Spillane says there's too much negativity about...

Autumn is the time to tackle potassium deficiency in silage fields
Swiss cattle come down from the mountain for their winter grazing, amid plenty of fanfare

Swiss voters reject more aid for farmers
Stock image

Agri-food exporters may benefit as China lines up big tariff cut