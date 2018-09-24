Department refusing to pay Sligo farmers over gorse fire dispute

Farmer's along The Sligo Way have lost thousands of euro in Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) funds as the Department of Agriculture is refusing the payment because their lands were burned outside of the permitted timeframes.

Farmer's along The Sligo Way have lost thousands of euro in Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) funds as the Department of Agriculture is refusing the payment because their lands were burned outside of the permitted timeframes.

In letter sent to the Council this July, the Department of Agriculture pointed out that "where land has been burnt it is not in a state for grazing or cultivation and therefore is not eligible" to receive the BPS.

By law, it is an offence for anyone to slash or burn gorse between 1st March and 31st August. Thousands of hectares of lands on Killery Mountain were scorched after a gorse fire (which the farmers insist was not started by them) raged out of control for three days at the start of May 2017.

It cost the County Council over €125,000 to bring the fires under control using Fire Services from across the North West. Sinn Fein Councillor Thomas Healy told The Sligo Champion recently that he was "disappointed with the Minister and the outcome of this."