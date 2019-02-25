Department recruiting vets to help inspections at harbours in case of no-deal Brexit
Private veterinary practitioners are being called on by the Department of Agriculture to consider possible inspector positions as pat of the Government's Brexit contingency planning.
The Department is looking for vets to registering for a process whereby appropriately qualified vets may be contracted for Border Inspection Post (BIP) duty as part of the Department’s Brexit contingency planning.
This initiative forms part of a broader response by the Department to resource the contingencies that may arise as a result of Brexit over the near and longer term, which also includes external recruitment through our partners in the Public Appointments Service as well as redeployment of existing staff within the Department.
It is envisaged that successful veterinary practitioners engaged under this process may be deployed at Dublin and Rosslare Ports, should the need arise.
Depending on evolving import and export patterns, there may be potential for engagement at further Border Inspection Posts in the future, for example at Shannon or elsewhere.
The Department of Agriculture had previously said it would need an additional 300 vets in light of Brexit, but downsized that figure late last year to 116.
The move comes as there is a growing expectation in the UK that Brexit will be delayed by anywhere between two months and two years.
Online Editors