Department recruiting vets to help inspections at harbours in case of no-deal Brexit

The Department is looking for vets to registering for a process whereby appropriately qualified vets may be contracted for Border Inspection Post (BIP) duty as part of the Department’s Brexit contingency planning.

This initiative forms part of a broader response by the Department to resource the contingencies that may arise as a result of Brexit over the near and longer term, which also includes external recruitment through our partners in the Public Appointments Service as well as redeployment of existing staff within the Department.

It is envisaged that successful veterinary practitioners engaged under this process may be deployed at Dublin and Rosslare Ports, should the need arise.