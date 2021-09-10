Department of Agriculture spent €1m to set up staff working from home

The Department equipped staff with IT hardware and software including laptops, phones and software licences

The Department of Agriculture spent “in the region of of €1 million” on computer and IT equipment for staff to facilitate remote working during the pandemic, it has emerged.

The Minister for Agriculture confirmed the spend in response to a parliamentary question on the matter from independent TD Carol Nolan of the Laois Offaly constituency.

Minister McConalogue said: “All Departments and Offices are currently working in line with the Government's Covid-19 guidance, which provides for home working to continue where possible.

“To enable staff to work from home during the course of the pandemic, the Department equipped staff with IT hardware and software including laptops, phones and software licences.

“The total spend on this to support remote working is in the region of €1m, which includes devices purchased for new hires since March 2020, as well as costs that were budgeted for computer device replacements.

“These purchases will continue to be used as the staff’s primary computer and communications devices, in-line with the Department’s strategy to enable the future of blended working.”

As the country emerges from the pandemic, he added that the Department will facilitate a transition back to the normal place of work.

“This will involve a gradual phased return of staff to the workplace and will be done in accordance with prevailing public health advice. This transition phase will involve for many staff a blend of remote working and attendance in the workplace."

Following the transition phase out of the current COVID-19 related arrangements, he said it is intended that the Department will introduce a blended working policy in April 2022, in line with the timeframe agreed by Government.

“The purpose of this Departmental policy will be to facilitate an element of remote working, in tandem with attendance at the workplace, within a formalised structure which supports the business needs of the Department.

“Staff will be entitled to apply for blended working, and all applications will be considered bearing in mind the suitability of the applicant and the role for blended working arrangements, as well as the needs of the relevant team and business area.”