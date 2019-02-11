Department of Agriculture seize illegal meat imports at Dublin Port

The Department of Agriculture, as a result of a recent joint operation with Revenue’s Customs Service, seized illegal meat at Dublin port recently.

Some 3.7t of various meat products were seized as they did not comply with EU food safety rules with a potential impact on public and animal health.

The smuggled meat was discovered when officers searched a foreign-registered truck that had arrived in Dublin from Holyhead, having begun its journey in Romania. The operation also saw Revenue officers at Dublin Port seize 960L of alcohol and 11,640 cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro’, ‘Kent’ and ‘Pall Mall’, with a retail value of €19,100 which represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of €11,460.

Seperatly, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has confirmed that Ireland was not one of the countries affected by a recent meat scandal in poland after a TV report showed a company killing sick cows and selling the meat for human consumption. The European Commission said recently that it will send a team of inspectors to Poland.