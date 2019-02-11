Department of Agriculture seize illegal meat imports at Dublin Port
The Department of Agriculture, as a result of a recent joint operation with Revenue’s Customs Service, seized illegal meat at Dublin port recently.
Some 3.7t of various meat products were seized as they did not comply with EU food safety rules with a potential impact on public and animal health.
The smuggled meat was discovered when officers searched a foreign-registered truck that had arrived in Dublin from Holyhead, having begun its journey in Romania.
The operation also saw Revenue officers at Dublin Port seize 960L of alcohol and 11,640 cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro’, ‘Kent’ and ‘Pall Mall’, with a retail value of €19,100 which represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of €11,460.
Seperatly, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has confirmed that Ireland was not one of the countries affected by a recent meat scandal in poland after a TV report showed a company killing sick cows and selling the meat for human consumption.
The European Commission said recently that it will send a team of inspectors to Poland.
Poland produces about 560,000 tonnes of beef a year, with 85pc exported to countries within the European Union including Britain, Spain, Italy and Germany.
Consumer concerns about food safety were raised after a reporter from private broadcaster TVN got a job in a slaughterhouse around 113km (70 miles) east of Warsaw where he was ordered to kill cows and butcher their meat.
The footage showed sick cows being transported to the slaughterhouse where they were mistreated and killed.
Poland’s chief veterinary officer said on Thursday that Polish police had launched a criminal investigation into two companies after the report.
“A team of European Commission auditors are being deployed to Poland on Monday to assess the situation on the ground,” a Commission spokesperson told a daily news briefing, adding that the problem may concern 14 EU countries in total.
