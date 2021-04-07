Department introduces new approach to dealing with inconclusive reactors

The Department of Agriculture has announced that it will introduce a new approach to dealing with cattle inconclusive TB tests, including increased testing and
In a statement today, it said that the new approach was following on from a recent meeting of the Implementation working group of the TB Forum.
It was agreed at the Implementation working group that other potential initiatives regarding inconclusive reactors will be considered by the TB Forum at a future meeting.
According to the Department, scientific research shows that cattle which test inconclusive to the bTB skin test are at increased risk of becoming reactors at a later date, even after testing negative on a re-test. In that context they also pose a risk of spreading disease to other cattle within their herd.
Currently, in some cases, these animals after re-testing clear, are kept on farms for extended periods of time. Whilst not all inconclusive animals progress to being reactors, they do so at such frequency that it is important in the context of protecting individual herds and for the success of the programme to intervene to reduce this risk.
The new approach is designed to reduce the risk from these inconclusive animals – the specific actions include:
The Department said it will continue to give advice to farmers about these inconclusive animals. Farmers can then make an informed decision about whether to keep them or not. See www.bovinetb.ie for more information on bTB.
Online Editors