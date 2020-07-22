Department introduces limit on number of bovine tag orders

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will introduce an annual bovine tag threshold for herd keepers ordering official bovine identification tags from today, the 22nd July 2020.

The tag threshold will be based on the average number of calves registered in the herd in the previous three years.

Herd Keepers can view their tag thresholds on their AIM profiles.

Herd keepers that recently increased the number of breeding females in the herd and require an increased tag threshold can contact the Department at 01 5058880 or email aim@agriculture.gov.ie to arrange an increased threshold.

The Department says the introduction of the tag threshold is in compliance with EU legislation.

