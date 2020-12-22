Department inspection decision could cause ‘mayhem’ at Rosslare – Verona Murphy

The Department of Agriculture’s failure to provide a 24-hour inspection service at Rosslare Port could cause “complete mayhem” in early January, claimed the Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy.

Describing as “stupid” the Department’s decision to put in place two eight-hour shifts rather than 24-hour cover, Murphy called on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to intervene.

The Department’s inspection regime at the port will cover 16 hours a day, seven days a week, with two shifts from 4am until noon, and from 2pm until 10pm, and Murphy slammed the absence of 24-hour cover.

“This will cause unacceptable delays and clearly shows that the Department has no regard for what is required to facilitate smooth operation of the logistics sector, and will create a barrier to trade at the port,” she said.

“The decision displays an unbelievable lack of understanding, which unfortunately appears to be the trademark of those responsible on the Government’s side for facilitating a smooth Brexit transition on January 1.

“This decision will have a huge effect on the supply chain.

The Taoiseach said the government will do whatever is necessary to safeguard Irish exports. He, along with the Minister for Agriculture, needs to ensure that 24-hour cover is provided at Rosslare by all regulatory agencies.”

Rejected

The Department rejected Murphy’s concerns. A spokesperson for McConalogue said: “As things stand, there is capacity to deal with increased demand, within the proposed 16 hours of operation.

“If evidence emerges that 16 hours of operation is not sufficient to meet demand, the situation will be reviewed.”

But Deputy Murphy’s views were shared by ICMSA president Pat McCormack.

“Given the seriousness of Brexit and its impact on the Irish economy, all state agencies that play a role in the regulation of exports and imports at sea ports and airports will have to ensure that their responsibilities are carried out in such a way that maximises efficiencies for exporters and importers,” he said.

Meanwhile, transporters of farm machinery report a surge in business over the last few weeks as farmers and dealerships seek to get purchases imported from Britain before the Brexit deadline of December 31.

One transporter said he “hadn’t time to draw breath” since November, and was importing up to 20 loads per week. He said farmers and dealers were buying everything from fertiliser spreaders to combines.

Read More

Online Editors