Department identifies 40,000ha of grassland for rewetting - Agriculture Committee told

Rewetting drained grassland poses ‘a great opportunity’ to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Claire Mc Cormack

The Department of Agriculture has identified “at least 40,000ha” of drained grasslands for rewetting, the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture has heard.

Addressing yesterday’s committee hearing on bog rewetting, Dr David Wilson of Earthy Matters Environmental Consultants outlined that rewetting drained grassland sites “offers the opportunity to target a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions”.

Meanwhile, the expert also warned about the impact of Bord na Móna’s bog rewetting plans on farmland around the River Shannon.

