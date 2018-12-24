Farm Ireland
Department announces over €20m in overseas aid

WFP Executive Director, David Beasley with Minister Creed.
Margaret Donnelly

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has announced funding totalling €21.87m for two UN agencies, the World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The contribution includes an advance payment in respect of 2019 commitments to the World Food Programme of €19m. This funding is part of a three year strategic partnership agreement with the World Food Programme.  

"This funding will afford WFP the flexibility to target this funding in the most strategic, efficient and planned manner. It will provide life-saving assistance to communities facing food insecurity in countries such as Yemen, Syria and South Sudan”, Minister Creed stated.

“We are deeply grateful to the government and the people of Ireland for consistently helping WFP to save lives in emergencies and change the lives of people who are the furthest behind. Ireland’s latest contribution will help us tackle the multiple humanitarian crises we face,” WFP Executive Director, Mr David Beasley said, thanking Ireland for its contribution.

In addition to Ireland’s annual subscription to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Minister Creed also announced funding of €2.87m for specific projects under the auspices of FAO, to promote food security and livelihood resilience among farmers and refugees in crisis regions, including in Cameroon, Chad, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo; as well as projects to support climate smart agriculture, plant health and protection, and international food safety standards.

“Animal and plant pests and diseases are a huge threat to lives and livelihoods across the world. Ireland is a critical partner in enabling FAO to support vulnerable communities in preparing for, diagnosing and responding to these threats from fall armyworm and Rift Valley fever.

Ireland is also an advocate supporter of livelihoods affected by conflict such as in the Lake Chad basin” stated Mr. Dominique Burgeon, Director, Emergency and Rehabilitation Division, FAO.

”Support for these FAO projects reflects Ireland’s international commitment to improving food security and nutrition, protecting plant and animal health, and action on climate change” Minister Creed concluded. 

Online Editors

