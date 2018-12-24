Department announces over €20m in overseas aid

The contribution includes an advance payment in respect of 2019 commitments to the World Food Programme of €19m. This funding is part of a three year strategic partnership agreement with the World Food Programme.

"This funding will afford WFP the flexibility to target this funding in the most strategic, efficient and planned manner. It will provide life-saving assistance to communities facing food insecurity in countries such as Yemen, Syria and South Sudan”, Minister Creed stated.

“We are deeply grateful to the government and the people of Ireland for consistently helping WFP to save lives in emergencies and change the lives of people who are the furthest behind. Ireland’s latest contribution will help us tackle the multiple humanitarian crises we face,” WFP Executive Director, Mr David Beasley said, thanking Ireland for its contribution.